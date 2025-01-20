Trump plans to pardon nonviolent Jan. 6 defendants

President Donald Trump intends to pardon individuals convicted of nonviolent offenses related to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, and to commute sentences for more serious crimes, sources said.

January 20, 2025

