Trump prepares for arraignment on Jan. 6 related charges

The former president is slated to appear in person in a Washington, D.C., court Thursday over his charges involving alleged attempts to overthrow the 2020 election.

August 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live