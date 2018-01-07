Transcript for Trump prepares for battle over his Supreme Court pick

hate crime. Zachary, thank you. Weurn to politics, and president trump traveling back to T white house late this ternoon. Waiting for him is a fight over wh he wants to replace justice Anthony Keedy onhe court. And warning opponents who protestis administration to take it easy. Here's Tara Palmeri. Reporter:resident trump preparing for battle tonight over his highly anticipated supreme court pick. It's probably going to be vicious because the other side, all theyan do obstruct and resist. You know, their whole thing is resist. Reporter: The psident already has his ortlist of his top five contenders, but he may face resistance thin his own party. Resistance he can't afford with just a single vote majority in the senate. Republican senator Susan Collins of Maine, tellinmartha Raddatz -- A candidate for this important position who would overturn roe V. Wade would not be acceptable to me, because that WOU indicate an activist agenda that I don't want tsee a judge have. Are you going to ask your nominees beforehand how they might vote on roe V. Wade? That's a big one. And probably not. They're all saying, don'do that, U shouldn't do that. Don't do that. Reporter: T president also attacking those calling to abolish and reform I.C.E., the agency in charge of detaining and deporting undocumeed immigrants. You get rid of I.C.E., you're going to have a country that you're going to afraid to walk out of your house. Reporter: This weekend, rallies against the administration'sigration policy. Some Democrats lashing out at the agency. We need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom, starting by replacing I.C.E. With something that reflects our morality. I don't think I.C.E. Is working as intended. I believe it's become a deportation force. Repter: A position the president is seizing on for the midterms. All it's going to do is lead to masve, massive crime. That's going tbe their platform, open borders, which equals crime. I hope they keep thinking about it because there going to get beaten so badly. Reporter: The president also issuing a rat to people who have taken protests to the next level, publiy confronting top trump officials like Sarah Sanders, who was asked to leave a restaurant last week. I hope the other side realizes that they better just take easy. They better just take it easy. Tara, the president, also asked about his upcoming summit withladimir Putin in that interview? Reporter: That's right, when asked if he'll confront tin Abt Russian meddling in the 2016 election, president trump said I'll men it. That meeting happens in 12ays in Helsinki. Tom?

