Trump prepares to launch tariff blitz as economists say US consumers will bear costs

The president is preparing to unleash an unprecedented blitz of tariffs against America’s trading partners, which is expected to drive up the cost of groceries, electronics and cars.

March 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live