Trump pushes law and order message

More
Both the president and Joe Biden visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, where demonstrators have protested after the shooting of Jacob Blake.
2:05 | 09/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump pushes law and order message

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:05","description":"Both the president and Joe Biden visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, where demonstrators have protested after the shooting of Jacob Blake. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72854702","title":"Trump pushes law and order message","url":"/WNT/video/trump-pushes-law-order-message-72854702"}