Trump raises hopes 3 US hostages being held in North Korea may be home soon

More
One detainee was taken under President Barack Obama; the other two were arrested last year.
1:59 | 05/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump raises hopes 3 US hostages being held in North Korea may be home soon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54918767,"title":"Trump raises hopes 3 US hostages being held in North Korea may be home soon","duration":"1:59","description":"One detainee was taken under President Barack Obama; the other two were arrested last year. ","url":"/WNT/video/trump-raises-hopes-us-hostages-held-north-korea-54918767","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.