Transcript for Trump reacts to news that North Korea is rebuilding rocket site

to president trump. He was asked today about new evidence reportedly from inside North Korea, just one week after president trump's summit with Kim Jong-un collapsed on the world stage. The president was asked today about reports of North Korea rebuilding a key missile site. Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega with how the president responded. Reporter: President trump today said he would be very disappointed in his friend Kim Jong-un if North Korea is rebuilding a long-range rocket launch site. Mr. President, is North Korea breaking a promise by rebuilding a key missile launch site? Well, we're going to see. It's too early to see. Reporter: But these new satellite images showing cranes, vehicles and supplies right next to the test site suggest North Korea has already started to rebuild. The pictures taken just days after last week's summit between president trump and Kim fell apart. In Vietnam, the president said he believed Kim when he vowed to not resume testing at nuclear and missile sites. I trust him and I take him at his word, I hope that's true. Reporter: But today, faced with those new images -- I would be very disappointed if that were happening. I would be very, very disappointed in chairman Kim. And I don't think I will be, but we'll see what happens. We'll take a look. Reporter: But just before the summit, the head of the CIA warned that bolstering his nuclear arsenal was Kim's goal all along. The regime is committed to developing a long-range nuclear armed missile that would pose a direct threat to the united States. Everyone watching the situation with North Korea very closely. Let's get to Cecilia now, and Cecilia, even today with this new evidence, president trump insisted he had a good relationship with Kim Jong-un and is still hoping negotiations will continue. Reporter: Yeah, David, he says that ultimately, this will get solved, but even if the white house wants to continue these talks with North Korea, remember, the talks fell apart, they collapsed last week, and North Korea says its proposal will never change. Right now, David, there are no future talks on the books. Cecilia, thank you.

