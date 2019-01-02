Transcript for Trump says he is ready to take drastic action on border wall

The president says there is a quote good chance he'll declare a national emergency to fund that wall. Also today president trump pulling the U.S. Out of a decades old nuclear agreement. Here's Terry Moran. We will be looking at a national emergency. I don't think anything is going to happen. Reporter: Democrats insist they support border security, just not the wall. There's not going to be any wall money in the legislation. I think Nancy Pelosi should be aye shamged of hers. Reporter: Trump boasts he's building amounts of the wall. We're negotiating very tough prices. Reporter: That's not true. No new sections of border wall have been built during president trump's presidency. To build the rest the president claims he can use emergency powers to redirect funds. That move would certainly be challenged in court. Terry Moran joins us live from the white house. Terry, other big news. The president pulling the U.S. Out of a major nuclear weapons deal with Russia. It's a cold era ballistic missile treaty. President Obama tried to bring Russian back in. Critics fear a new arms race with Russia and China. Terry Moran out of Washington. Thank you.

