-
Now Playing: Trump claims he's not a 'target' of Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Intelligence officials contradict Trump
-
Now Playing: Apple announces it has fixed group Facetime glitch
-
Now Playing: Daughter of BTK serial killer: 'I still love my dad today'
-
Now Playing: Fans injured when escalator malfunctions at basketball game
-
Now Playing: Man allegedly faked a fall for insurance money: Prosecutors
-
Now Playing: Cory Booker joins pack of Democratic presidential hopefuls
-
Now Playing: Officer under fire for 'racially insensitive' Snapchat post
-
Now Playing: Trump says he is ready to take drastic action on border wall
-
Now Playing: Temperatures set to rise in Midwest after arctic weather
-
Now Playing: Calls for Virginia governor to resign amid blackface scandal
-
Now Playing: 5 Chinese-American vets awarded the Congressional Gold Medal
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of Atlanta's Super Bowl security joint operations center
-
Now Playing: Trump weighs his options for border wall amid bipartisan negotiations
-
Now Playing: Navy to honor its 1st female jet pilot with historic all-female flyover
-
Now Playing: Bear helps itself to dog food from Florida home
-
Now Playing: 62-year-old man 'frozen solid' when he was found dead in Wisconsin backyard
-
Now Playing: Man accused of selling nearly $1 million worth of fake Super Bowl tickets
-
Now Playing: Record-low temperatures, lake effect snow continue to pummel Northeast
-
Now Playing: ICE confirms force-feeding of detainees