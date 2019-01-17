Trump refuses to let House speaker use military jet for overseas trip

More
In a letter, the president postponed Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned visit with U.S. troops, calling it a "public relations event."
2:19 | 01/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump refuses to let House speaker use military jet for overseas trip

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60454251,"title":"Trump refuses to let House speaker use military jet for overseas trip","duration":"2:19","description":"In a letter, the president postponed Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned visit with U.S. troops, calling it a \"public relations event.\"","url":"/WNT/video/trump-refuses-house-speaker-military-jet-overseas-trip-60454251","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.