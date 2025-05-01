Trump removes embattled adviser Mike Waltz from security team after Signal scandal

In the first major shakeup of his administration, Pres. Trump said Walz is moving to another role and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will replace him on an interim basis.

May 1, 2025

