Trump responds to Iranian threats

More
President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran via Twitter stating, “… should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back."
2:41 | 01/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump responds to Iranian threats

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:41","description":"President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran via Twitter stating, “… should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68082128","title":"Trump responds to Iranian threats ","url":"/WNT/video/trump-responds-iranian-threats-68082128"}