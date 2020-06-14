Trump reverses rally date to day after Juneteenth

This decision comes after the president initially stood by his decision to hold the rally on June 19, the day that marked the end of slavery.
2:31 | 06/14/20

Transcript for Trump reverses rally date to day after Juneteenth

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

