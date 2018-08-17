Transcript for Trump: 'It's very sad what they've done to Paul Manafort'

Now to developmentsate today in the Paul manafort trial. Jurors are now deliberating manafort's pate. The note they gave the judge, and they already aed for the larger room for the evidence. As the judge reveeps he is receiving threats and that the U.S. Marshals are now involved. ABC's chief justice correspondent, all day at the courthouse. Reporter: Just hours ago, the manafortury sending a note up to the judge, a question late on Friday afteron. Would they be able to leave at 5:00 P.M.? A clear sign their work wanot done yet. The six men and six women pouring over 388 exhibits, requesting a larger room to hold all the boxes. Taking their time with this complicated case, but even as they deliberate, president trump weighing in, defending his former campaign chairman. Think it's a very sad day forur country. He worked for me for a very short period of time, but you know what? He happens to be a very good person. I think it's very sad what they have done to Paul manafort. Reporter: Music to the ears of manafort's attorney. What is your reaction to the president today? I was very happy to hear from the president, and that he's supporting Mr. Manafort. Reporter: Prosecutors acce manafort of masterminding two schemes. One to hide millions of dollars from the irs. The other to defraud banks into lending him millions more. They say he stashed more than $60 million in 31 offshore bank accounts, telling the jury, use your common sense. Does it make sense that Paul manafort had 31 overseas accounts and he forgot he had to report them? On day one of the deliberations, jurors asking judge T.S. Ellis to explain what constitutes "Reasonable doubt." And tonight, as they head home for the weekend, president trump refusing to rule out a pardon. I don't talk about that now. I don't talk about that now. Not ruling it out, and Pierre Thomas from Alexandria, Virginia, and now the judge revealing he is receiving threats? Reporter: That's right. Judge Ellis says he has U.S. Marshals protectinhim because of those threats. He won't even go back to the hoe tole at night without security. He said he had no idea this case would incite such emotions. Pierre Thomas following the case all week long.

