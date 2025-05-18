Trump set to talk to Putin and Zelenskyy

President Donald Trump will call Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday -- days after Russia launched its largest drone attack yet.

May 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live