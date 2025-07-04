​​Trump signs budget megabill, celebrates legislative victory at July 4th picnic

President Trump has signed his tax cuts and spending megabill into law that is projected to increase the nation’s debt by 3.4 trillion dollars over a decade.

July 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live