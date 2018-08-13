Trump slams ex-aide after she releases recording of her firing

More
He called Omarosa Manigault Newman, who also released a recording with Trump after the firing, "vicious but not smart."
4:36 | 08/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump slams ex-aide after she releases recording of her firing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57155649,"title":"Trump slams ex-aide after she releases recording of her firing","duration":"4:36","description":"He called Omarosa Manigault Newman, who also released a recording with Trump after the firing, \"vicious but not smart.\"","url":"/WNT/video/trump-slams-aide-releases-recording-firing-57155649","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.