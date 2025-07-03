Trump speaks with Putin about Ukraine in high-stakes call

It comes after the Trump administration suspended shipments of some key weapons to Ukraine.

July 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live