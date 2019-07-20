Transcript for Trump is stepping up for A$AP Rocky to be released

President trump is stepping up for a major recording artist. Asap rocky, from Harlem, in prison in Sweden for more than two weeks after an altercation on the street. He says it was self-defense and has the video to prove it. A host of celebrities have been calling for his release, including Kanye west and Kim Kardashian who have been lobbying the white house. Now president trump is using the weight of his office to get asap rocky off jail. Here's Tara Palmeri. Reporter: In an unusual 20-minute phone call, president trump pleading with an ally, the prime minister of Sweden, to intervene in the case of rapper asap rocky whose been detained there for weeks. Trump tweeting, he assured me that American citizen a$ap rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that a$ap was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail. Asap, whose real name is rakim Mayers, now into his third week in a Swedish jail, while prosecutors investigate this fight caught on camera on the streets of Stockholm. TMZ obtaining this video of the June 30th altercation that landed the grammy-nominated artist and two backup performers behind bars but without criminal charges. The artist maintaining he acted in self-defense, posting this footage on his Instagram allegedly showing the moments leading up to that fight. We don't want to fight y'all. We're not trying to go to jail. Reporter: Two men appearing to follow the group, even throwing headphones at the rapper's body guard. Tonight, one of those men under investigation, but neither are in custody. The rapper's detention sparking outrage. The first lady and Kanye west making the case to the president that he should get involved. This coming as president trump deals with a racial firestorm after he tweeted suggesting four minority ongresswomen should go back to the, quote, crime infested places from which they came. And then later, stood silent as crowds during his rally chanted "Send her back." In the oval office Friday, the president saying he's received many calls about this case. I personally don't know asap rocky, but I can tell you he has tremendous support from the African-American community in this country, and when I say African-American, I think I can really say from everybody in this country. Because we are all one. Tara Palmeri joins us life from New Jersey. She's traveling with the president. The Swedish prime minster tonight responding to the phone call from president trump? Reporter: Tom, that's right. The Swedish prime minster told president trump that T government cannot and will not interfere in legal proceedings. He emphasized the Independence of the Swedish judiciary. Asap rocky's team had no comment on the president's involvement. For a complete wrap-up, be sure to tune into "This week" tomorrow morning.

