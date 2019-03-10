Transcript for Trump suggests China should investigate Joe Biden

We begin tonight with president trump doubling down in the middle of the impeachment investigation, for asking Ukraine to investigate his mrt call rival Joe Biden. Tonight, the president now saying in front of the cameras that China should investigate Joe Biden, too. Today, the president made that suggestion as the first witness was being interviewed in the tonight, the president lashing out and late today, what text messages just out now reveal. What a top dip lope mat said about the president, Ukraine and that move to hold hundreds of millions in U.S. Military aid before then asking for a favor. ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl leading us off. Reporter: Today, president trump asked yet another foreign country to investigate his potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden. This time it was China. China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine. Reporter: He even suggested he might make a direct request to the president of China. Have you asked president XI to investigate at all? I haven't, but it's certainly something we can start thinking about. Reporter: It comes as the U.S. And chip that are embroiled in a trade war. President trump says there will be talks in walk next week. China is coming in next week. We're going to have a meeting with them, we'll see. I have a lot of options on China, but if they don't do what we want, we have tremendous power. Reporter: Joe Biden's son, hunter, has had business dealings with China, but there's been no evidence of any wrongdoing. Joe Biden responded on Twitter, saying, "You cannot extort foreign governments to help you win re-election. It's an abuse of power." Reporter: The Biden campaign called the president's words today the equivalent of this from 2016. Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. Reporter: The president's words today are especially remarkable because he is suggesting a foreign government investigate his political rival at the very moment he is facing possible impeachment for doing just that, asking the president of Ukraine to "Do us a favor" and investigate a debunked conspiracy theory about stolen democratic emails and Joe Biden and his son. I find, once again, the president inviting another country to interfere in our presidential elections repugnant and a fundamental breach of his oath of office. So, let's get to Jon Karl, live with us from the white house tonight. And Jon, the president insists his political requests of Ukraine on the phone call and now China in public are totally appropriate. Reporter: David, the president isn't even denying the central allegation against him. He's just insisting that asking a foreign government to investigate a political rival is entirely proper. That means that this is becoming less a question of what the president did than a debate over what is right and what is wrong. Jon Karl, thank you. And as I mentioned at the

