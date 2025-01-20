Trump sworn in as 47th president

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States at the Capitol Rotunda. He stated that a golden age for America is beginning and highlighted his key priorities. 

January 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live