Transcript for Trump: Talks with Taliban to end war in Afghanistan 'are dead'

We turn next tonight to outrage over president trump's reveal in a tweet of a secret meeting that was planned with the Taliban at camp David. The meeting was canceled before it could take place, but critics want to know why it was planned so close to 9/11 and at camp David at all. The president tonight now says negotiations with the Taliban are dead. And as we reported from Afghanistan this year, the U.S. Has been negotiating with the Taliban for a peace agreement in Afghanistan to bring U.S. Troops home. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: President trump today declared talks with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan aren't just postponed, they're dead. They're dead. They're dead. As far as I'm concerned, they're dead. Reporter: Over the weekend, the president revealed he had secretly invited Taliban leaders to camp David on Sunday to inning a peace deal. He says he abruptly pulled the plug on that after a car bomb attack killed an American soldier in Afghanistan. They thought that hay had to kill people in order to put themselves in a little better negotiating position. Reporter: But the idea of inviting the Taliban, the radical islamic movement that gave safe haven to Osama bin laden, to camp David just days before the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, was highly controversial. As republic congresswoman Liz Chaney put it, "No member of the Taliban should set foot there. Ever." Today trump defended his decision. Camp David holds meetings with a lot of people and pretty tough customers and pretty bad people. There have been plenty of Reporter: For almost a decade, Donald Trump has been calling for an end to the Afghan war. Let's get with it. Get out of Afghanistan. Reporter: But now, as talks break down, there are 14,000 American troops in Afghanistan, considerably more than when Donald Trump was elected president. And Jon Karl with us live tonight in Fayetteville, north Carolina, where the president is holding a campaign rally tonight. And Jon, there's concern that pulling out of Afghanistan without a deal with the Taliban could create another vacuum for terrorists like the ones, of course, who platted 9/11 there. But is the president considering withdrawing U.S. Troops without a deal with the Taliban? Reporter: Well, officials say he could decide to do that, gave, but secretary of state Mike Pompeo has said two conditions for withdrawal, first, a reduction in violence over there and also ensuring that Afghanistan could never again be used to stage a terrorist attack on the united States. And it is unclear how you achieve those two aims without some sort of peace agreement. David? Jon Karl with us live from North Carolina. Jon, thank you.

