{"id":55758783,"title":"Trump tells G7 leaders to invite Russia back into the group","duration":"2:22","description":"The suggestion did not go over well with Canada, which is still fuming over stiff new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. ","url":"/WNT/video/trump-tells-g7-leaders-invite-russia-back-group-55758783","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}