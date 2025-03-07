Trump threatens new tariffs on Canada

President Donald Trump has threatened new tariffs on Canadian lumber and dairy products, potentially as soon as Friday, just one day after providing Canada a one-month reprieve from 25% tariffs.

March 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live