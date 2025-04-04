Trump gives TikTok 75 more days to sell to non-Chinese company or be banned in US

Just hours before the deadline for TikTok to be sold to a non-Chinese company or be banned in the U.S., Pres. Trump gave the company another 75 days to make a deal.

April 4, 2025

