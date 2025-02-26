Trump says Ukraine's Zelenskyy will sign minerals deal with US

It came as President Donald Trump expressed confidence that reaching a deal could end Ukraine's war with Russia and noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will have to make concessions.

February 26, 2025

