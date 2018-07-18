Trump says he warned Putin not to meddle in U.S. elections

More
Senate Democrats have called on the president's interpreter to testify on Capitol Hill and turn over any notes on the meeting.
2:09 | 07/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says he warned Putin not to meddle in U.S. elections

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56677010,"title":"Trump says he warned Putin not to meddle in U.S. elections","duration":"2:09","description":"Senate Democrats have called on the president's interpreter to testify on Capitol Hill and turn over any notes on the meeting. ","url":"/WNT/video/trump-warned-putin-meddle-us-elections-56677010","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.