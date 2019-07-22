Transcript for Trump says he will maybe watch 'a little bit' of Mueller testimony

Democrats and Republicans are preparing their questions for Robert Mueller as Mueller nowch thes before the American people on Wednesday. And tonight here, we've now learned about what Mueller plans to bring. A prepared statement. And tonight, the president now says he plans to watch, at least part of Mueller, too. ABC's Kyra Phillips at the white house. Reporter: After first insisting he won't watch the Mueller hearings, president trump acknowledged today that maybe he will. No, I'm not going to be watching. Probably, maybe I'll see a little bit of it. I'm not going to be watching Mueller, because you can't take all those bites out of the apple. Reporter: Robert Mueller is a reluctant witness appearing under subpoena. He had hoped his report would speak for itself. And the report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before congress. Reporter: Today, Mueller's spokesperson insists that statement still stands, that Mueller will only talk about what's in his report and will be submitting the unredacted version as his statement on Wednesday. It will be his 89th appearance before congress. He's been preparing with a team of former staffers in the offices of his old law firm, Wilmer hale. Democrats plan to push him on why he didn't clear the president on obstruction of justice. If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. Reporter: The president today attacking Mueller as conflicted. And the Democrats as desperate. There was no obstruction. There's no nothing. They're wasting their time. And Kyra Phillips with us live tonight from the white house. And Kyra, Robert Mueller did not clear president trump of obstruction, saying he could have if he would have -- if he could have, he would have, but attorney general William Barr did clear him, as we remember, and our Pierre Thomas asked Barr at the time, did Mueller want Barr to make that decision, or did he want congress to decide. I gather this central issue will come up on Wednesday. Reporter: Oh, that's top of mind for congressional Democrats, David. They're going to definitely want to hear from Mueller on this, bull they're also preparing for a lot of one-word answers. And tonight, they have no true sense of how Mueller will actually respond. David? All right, Kyra Phillips with us live at the white house. Thank you.

