Trump says Xi called him as China insists there have been no trade talks with US

Without any announced agreements, Pres. Trump said he's made 200 trade deals. It comes as Trump claims Pres. Xi reached out to him, while China insists trade talks have yet to begin.

April 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live