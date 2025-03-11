Trump's dismisses Wall Street alarm over his trade war

President Trump says he’s not concerned about volatility in the markets as stocks post another day of losses in the midst of his tariff onslaught. New tariffs on steel and aluminum begin Wednesday.

March 11, 2025

