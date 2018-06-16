Transcript for Trump's former lawyer continues to feel pressure from Russia investigation

Incredible everyone survived. Thank you. Next to a new pressure building on Michael Cohen. A grand jury witness says Robert Mueller appears to be focused on president prump's ex-lawyer. Paul manafort woke up bend bars after spending his first night behind bars. More from E white house. Reporte tonight, Michael hen could be in the cross hairs. A witness who testified in the Russia investigation tells ABC news many of the questions him focused on the president's former attorney. Are you worried Michael Cohen might flip? I did nothing wrong. You have to understand, this would have come out along time ago. Reporter: This comes sources tell ABC news that Cohen may cooperate. With procuters in an accept rattle federal probe in the hush payment he made to porn star stormy Daniels. Prosecutors revealing they have hundreds of pages of encrypted text and pieced together 16 pages of shredded documents. We spoke to Rudy Giuliani by phone. He tells us the deputy attorney general assures them they would not be touched by E investigation. We have been told by Rosenstein that -- we have no reason to believe that could possibly change. Unless somebody decided to lie or somebody decided to try to frame us. Reporter: Paul manart, a target in the special councils investigion, spending his first night in a federal prison. Placed in vip housing away from the general population after a federal judge ended his house arrest over allegations of witness tampering. Giuliani suggesting it can be cleaned up with a pardon and later clarifying his remarks. He is not going to pardon anybody. But he is not going to give up his right to pardon if a miscarriage of justice is presented. He could. Th he might. Well, of course he could. Of course he could. Reporter: Giuliani also telling ABC if trump does answer Mueller's questions, it likely won't be in person. I think we would prefer questions and written answers the way that Reagan did. Tara, the prident's lawyer there, Rudy Giuliani, telling us he thinks the Mueller investigation should will be suspended? Reporter: He says the Mueller investigation should be investigated for political bias. He says he will not consider a sitdown until the results of the investigation come forward. Tom? Tara, thank you. Live from the white house tonight. And this programming note. Tomorrow on "This week," Jonathan Karl with former white house Steve Bannon. His first live Sunday morning interview since leaving the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.