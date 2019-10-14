Transcript for UK parents ‘devastated’ after woman flees to US after deadly crash

The British parents of that teenager accidentally killed by an American diplomat's wife driving on the wrong side of the road coming to the U.S. Now with a message. The mother breaking down before the cameras today after receiving a written apology from the American woman that she says falls short. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, Harry Dunn's parents, flying here from England, demanding justice, saying that a written apology from the American woman responsible for their son's death is not enough. Seven weeks on and we've had to do this to get an apology, just in writing? That's just wrong. I'm sorry. Reporter: On August 27th, Anne sacoolas, a diplomat's wife, hit the 19-year-old Dunn while driving on the wrong side of the road near a U.S. Base. Three weeks later, she left the country, claiming diplomatic immunity. What did you think of the fact that she had left? Oh, devastated. It was devastating. It was awful. It was like losing Harry again, it was that -- hurt that much. Reporter: Dunn's parents want sacoolas to face justice in the uk for the deadly accident. Outraged she left after telling authorities she would cooperate. What if she never goes back? We will still keep fighting. We will do what we can to make sure this doesn't happen to another family. Reporter: In her first statement to the media, sacoolas says she is devastated by what happened, and would like to meet with Harry Dunn's family. His family says they are open to the meeting, but only in the uk. David? Eva pilgrim with us tonight, as well. Thank you.

