Ukraine strikes Crimean bridges and again launches drones at Moscow

A video circulating online shows explosions as two bridges were successfully hit in Russian-occupied Crimea. Russia retaliated, firing at least 70 missiles and drones at Ukraine.

August 6, 2023

