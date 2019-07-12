Unemployment rate drops to 3.5 percent

More
Notable gains in professional & technical services jobs as well as healthcare and leisure & hospitality both added 45,000 jobs in November.
1:15 | 12/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Unemployment rate drops to 3.5 percent

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:15","description":"Notable gains in professional & technical services jobs as well as healthcare and leisure & hospitality both added 45,000 jobs in November.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67556669","title":"Unemployment rate drops to 3.5 percent","url":"/WNT/video/unemployment-rate-drops-35-percent-67556669"}