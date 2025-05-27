United Airlines flight aborts takeoff after flames shoot from wing of plane

A United Airlines flight aborted takeoff in Beijing after flames were seen shooting from the plane's wing after one of its engines lost power. Over 200 passengers were deplaned.

May 27, 2025

