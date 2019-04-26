Transcript for 2 universities ordered to quarantine students and faculty

Next to the Mees thing quarantine spreading in los Angeles, more than 900 students and faculty having to stay inside. Mat V Matt Gutman is in L.A. Reporter: Tonight, public health officials order 900 students in isolation. The measles outbreak right now is a wake-up call. Can is it. Reporter: They so far, 200 released. The to school needed my records as soon as possible. Reporter: Nearly 700 cases across 22 states fuelled in part by misinformation about the safety of the vaccine. Over the years, Donald Trump echoed those anti-vax myths on Twitter but today the president changing course. They have to get the shot. The vaccinations are so important. This is really going around now. They have to get their shots. Reporter: And some parents are now so worried about the measles they're scheduling that vaccine as early as possible. His appointment wasn't til June and I said, well, we need to go ahead and get this vaccine and protect him. Reporter: Tom, public health officials are saying they can pursue legal action against those who violate the quarantine. And one of the reasons, the measles is so contagious. If you are exposed, your chanceses of contracting up are 90%. Thank you. This is breaking in California. News of the army veteran

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.