Unvaccinated child dies of measles, becoming 1st fatality of Texas outbreak

The child in the northwestern city of Lubbock was also the first person to die of the disease in the U.S. in a decade. As of Wednesday, 124 cases associated with the outbreak have been confirmed.

February 26, 2025

