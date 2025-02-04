Urgent humanitarian efforts begin in war-torn Gaza

As the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds, Jordan and others conduct missions to ease the crisis. ABC News has the first American news access to Gaza since the ceasefire began.

February 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live