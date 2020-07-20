Urgent manhunt underway in Florida for triple murder suspect

More
Three close friends were beaten and shot dead while on a fishing trip.
1:37 | 07/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgent manhunt underway in Florida for triple murder suspect

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:37","description":"Three close friends were beaten and shot dead while on a fishing trip.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71870783","title":"Urgent manhunt underway in Florida for triple murder suspect","url":"/WNT/video/urgent-manhunt-underway-florida-triple-murder-suspect-71870783"}