Transcript for Urgent manhunt underway for suspects accused of killing toddler

And next, the manhunt for suspects wanted for killing a toddler in Canton, Ohio. Gunmen firing into a home, killing a 1-year-old boy, and wounding his twin brother. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, the FBI and local authorities on an urgent search for three suspects in the tragic killing of 1-year-old ace Lucas. Someone recognizes these three heinous criminals who committed this unthinkable crime. Reporter: The little one and his twin brother, sleeping on the couch at around 2:30 Wednesday morning when police say security cameras captured these three shadowy figures outside appearing to be armed with handguns. Children's toys strewn on the back porch of this Canton, Ohio home. Suddenly, a hail of gunfire. How many shots did you hear? It was a lot, like, seven. And your house was shot? Yes. Reporter: His brother surviving, held here in his mother's arms during a vigil. The cold-blooded killing of the 1-year-old baby capping one of the worst crime bursts in Canton in recent memory, with two other murders in just 24 hours. Authorities are hoping someone will recognize the suspects and come forward. The FBI is offering a $5,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of ace's killers. Tom? Erielle, thank you. We move on to tributes to John Lewis.

