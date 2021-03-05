Urgent search for missing Buffalo State College student

Sophomore Saniyya Dennis was last seen in her dorm on April 24. Police say there are no signs of foul play, but her sister says it’s unusual for Dennis not to keep in touch with the family.
0:19 | 05/03/21

Urgent search for missing Buffalo State College student

