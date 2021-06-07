Urgent search for suspect after 3 found dead at country club

More
Police say the suspect drove a pickup truck onto a golf course in Kennesaw, Georgia, on Saturday afternoon. Pro-golfer Gene Siller was killed, and two other bodies were found in the bed of the truck.
1:28 | 07/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgent search for suspect after 3 found dead at country club

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"Police say the suspect drove a pickup truck onto a golf course in Kennesaw, Georgia, on Saturday afternoon. Pro-golfer Gene Siller was killed, and two other bodies were found in the bed of the truck.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78679440","title":"Urgent search for suspect after 3 found dead at country club","url":"/WNT/video/urgent-search-suspect-found-dead-country-club-78679440"}