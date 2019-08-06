Transcript for Urgent search for Texas police chief in Galveston Bay, Texas

Now to the growing concern here at home for a Texas police chief knocked right off his fishing boat. The coast guard saying the wake from a passing vessel pushed him overboard into galveston bay without a life vest. Dozens of vessels involved in that search right now, and more than a dozen agencies are looking for him. Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, the coast guard urgently searching for this Texas police chief. Swept away Friday while on his private fishing boat. They caught a wake of a vessel passing through the area, and became off balance and fell overboard. Reporter: Around 4:00 P.M., Kemah police chief Chris reed's wife making the panicked call for help. We need a water rescue. A large boat came by and knocked her husband off the boat. She hasn't seen him since. Reporter: Reed, vanishing into the water. His wife losing sight of him. She's pretty far out. She can't see anything. Reporter: More than a dozen agencies desperately combing a channel near galveston bay. He did not have a life jacket on when he fell overboard. Reporter: Helicopters and a drone team scanning from the air for any sign of the army veteran and father of three. We're a tight knit group here, and he's one of ours, and we're out there, and we're gonna find him. Reporter: Tom, reed's been described as a trusted friend and family man who has served as police chief for just over two years. Tonight his community coming together in support of his family. Tom? Erielle reshef with that expanding search tonight.

