-
Now Playing: Shooting outside Nationals ballpark halts game
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults hurt in DC shooting
-
Now Playing: Paratroopers conduct special mission to deliver key to retired Marine and family
-
Now Playing: Waterpark chemical leak sends dozens to hospital
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for shooting suspects at Washington Nationals stadium
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases rising in nearly every state
-
Now Playing: Illinois zoo introduces baby wallabies
-
Now Playing: What we are seeing is just the beginning of an exciting chapter for space: Massimino
-
Now Playing: The fight over voting rights intensifies across the nation: Martha Raddatz reports
-
Now Playing: LA County's new mask mandate is 'not punishment, it's prevention': Hilda Solis
-
Now Playing: Consumer good prices continue to rise
-
Now Playing: 'Very reasonable' for officials to reenforce mask mandates during a surge: Murthy
-
Now Playing: Milwaukee Bucks move closer to NBA Championship
-
Now Playing: Dozens exposed after chemical spill at Texas water park
-
Now Playing: Majority of US states see rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Texas judge orders stop to new DACA applications
-
Now Playing: Severe summer storms strike the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Major chemical scare at popular Texas waterpark