US, Asian Americans mourn victims of Atlanta’s deadly shootings

More
Victim Emily Tan is remembered as a mother on what would have been her 50th birthday. Lawmakers are demanding more attention to the thousands of assaults on Asian Americans this past year.
4:26 | 03/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US, Asian Americans mourn victims of Atlanta’s deadly shootings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:26","description":"Victim Emily Tan is remembered as a mother on what would have been her 50th birthday. Lawmakers are demanding more attention to the thousands of assaults on Asian Americans this past year. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76544218","title":"US, Asian Americans mourn victims of Atlanta’s deadly shootings","url":"/WNT/video/us-asian-americans-mourn-victims-atlantas-deadly-shootings-76544218"}