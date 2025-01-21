US border patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont

Agent David Maland was killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 approximately 12 miles from the Canadian border. One suspect was killed, while another person was wounded and is now in custody.

January 21, 2025

