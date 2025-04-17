US citizen hijacking plane in Belize killed by armed passenger, police say

A U.S. citizen allegedly attempted to hijack a small plane at knife point, demanding to be taken out of the country, and was killed by another passenger with a licensed gun.

April 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live