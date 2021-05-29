Transcript for US COVID-19 cases down 70% in last 6 weeks

Most of the country seems to be at a turning point in the pandemic more images like these here from a crowded bar in Houston. Many people in Europe turned critic easing of restrictions. Vaccinations driving the progress the nation now averaging fewer than 21000. Cases per day that's down. Nearly 70%. In just the last six weeks. But as the nation looks forward investigators are also looking back exploring the origins of this pandemic here's ABC's Jimmy Norman in New York. Tonight with more than 50% of American adults fully vaccinated and the holiday weekend under way life is getting back to normal. From crowded clubs in Minnesota. Too busy beaches in San Diego. When I first came here especially in December January everything the super close. It's really great to see you a faces a vote Penang elect more people here. And packed streets in Miami victims this is like you Billy unity of everybody I'm leaving an imminent collapse that would I had no wary know as much about Lindsay. The nation's daily co that case average plunging nearly 70%. In the last six weeks with a country hoping to move beyond the virus we're learning more about what. Prompted president Biden to direct his intelligence community to dig deeper into the origins of co bit ABC news learning that after assessing the death of intelligence already collected. It became clear to bite an a and his top officials that there was more analysis to be done the key to beating the virus vaccines and is younger Americans now helping to drive the vaccination rates across the country. Sooner. We get to herd immunity. That quicker this hope endemic in the lockdown will be over. And now promising news for the youngest Americans this CDC saying kids even those unvaccinated. Can go with out masks when outdoors with a few exceptions. And that summer camps can do away with masks and distancing if everyone is fully vaccinated. An Alabama space camp opening up. If I came as a surprise as I'm being honest because like I had submitted the application a year and a half ago. They're welcoming kids from 48 states to hear the sounds of voices and laughter it's just you know it's heartwarming. So what do kids looking forward to the summertime today Norman's back with us here in New York City today we've been talking about the re openings in just is a summer blockbuster season. Is heating up your learning several movie theater chains are making major changes to mask mandates. And justice people are heading back to theaters late ANC's Cinemark and regal cinemas all dropping mass mandate for moviegoers who are fully vaccinated for those who aren't vaccinated you'll still need to Wear a mask. Wet today Norman Forrest thank you.

