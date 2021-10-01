US COVID-19 death toll passes 370,000

More
Some hospitals say they are so overwhelmed, and struggling to deal with non-COVID-19 patients.
2:36 | 01/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US COVID-19 death toll passes 370,000

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:36","description":"Some hospitals say they are so overwhelmed, and struggling to deal with non-COVID-19 patients. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75155433","title":"US COVID-19 death toll passes 370,000 ","url":"/WNT/video/us-covid-19-death-toll-passes-370000-75155433"}