US denies Iran’s claims that it offered to drop sanctions for a meeting

More
The U.S. denied Iran’s foreign minister’s request to visit its U.N. ambassador in a hospital in New York, saying he could if Iran released one of at least five U.S. citizens being held in the country.
2:19 | 09/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US denies Iran’s claims that it offered to drop sanctions for a meeting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:19","description":"The U.S. denied Iran’s foreign minister’s request to visit its U.N. ambassador in a hospital in New York, saying he could if Iran released one of at least five U.S. citizens being held in the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65914015","title":"US denies Iran’s claims that it offered to drop sanctions for a meeting","url":"/WNT/video/us-denies-irans-claims-offered-drop-sanctions-meeting-65914015"}