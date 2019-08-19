US doctor dies trying to take photograph during Spain vacation

Daniel Sirovich, 34, tripped and fell more than 80 feet while hiking on the island of Ibiza with his fiancee.
Transcript for US doctor dies trying to take photograph during Spain vacation
And American doctor died we'll try to take a photograph during a vacation in Spain 34 year old doctor Daniel survey which tripped and fell more than eighty feet while. Hiking on the island of the bees it was his fiancee. A medical resident in Miami he was reportedly preparing to start a new job at hospital. In Boston.

