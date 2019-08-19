Transcript for US doctor dies trying to take photograph during Spain vacation

And American doctor died we'll try to take a photograph during a vacation in Spain 34 year old doctor Daniel survey which tripped and fell more than eighty feet while. Hiking on the island of the bees it was his fiancee. A medical resident in Miami he was reportedly preparing to start a new job at hospital. In Boston.

